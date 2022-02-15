Esports rated E for everyone

By MARCOS RUBIO

Student Reporter

Amarillo College offers a wide variety of clubs and organizations for its students to get involved and meet new people. Some of the clubs that are offered to the students are Vocal Jazz, Student Media and Biology, but there is one club that is growing in popularity and size on campus.

Esports is a club that offers students the opportunity to play video games with their fellow students and compete against other schools nationwide.

“With this club we have created a new community for gaming students and supporting students to learn leadership skills,” Chris George, a computer science instructor and Esports sponsor, said.

In the first year, Esports started out with 20 students and four years later has over 100 members.

The club originally met off campus at The Vault, but with the growing demand of students interested in this club, it has been moved to the Washington Street Campus in Parcells Hall room 415. They meet on Mondays at 5 p.m.

Esports competes nationwide in “League of Legends,” “Rocket League” and “Overwatch” and many more. The competitive team has won many awards, such as the 2021 GGLeagues Division Championship and players say they plan on winning many more in the future.

“The atmosphere is a lot of fun and it’s nice to go to school to play video games instead of doing homework all the time,” Josiah Raab, a fire technician, said. Raab is in charge of helping new students sign up for the club and helping them with their games.

The easiest way to sign up for Esports is to go online to the AC website, look up clubs and organizations and find the Esports discord. They’re always looking for new students to join.