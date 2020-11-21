The power of sharing stories

By Adeline Harris

Despite different skin tones, the blood that runs through us is all the same color. This is the idea behind the creation of StoryCorps.



“StoryCorps was created over 15 years ago with the idea in mind that sharing stories will build connections between people,” Nicholas Cadena, manager at the StoryCorps Mobile Tour, said. “Whether it’s a connection between religions, cultures, or just people in general. It also creates a place for stories to be preserved for future generations.”



It is not just adults who are allowed to publish a story on StoryCorps, there is no age limit for writers or readers in this organization.



“I think as a child, I would have been interested in StoryCorps,” Katie Sinta, an art history major, said. “I was always intrigued in learning about other ways of life in different parts of the world. Organizations such as StoryCorps, help kids and even adults appreciate the differences between each of us.”



Platforms that are used to highlight the importance of diversity help others understand that sometimes experiencing and diving into a cultural is the best form of knowledge and appreciation.



“In 2020, we become so quick to accuse people of ‘stealing’ or ‘mocking’ someone’s culture,” Grant Sabadash, a film major, said. “I grew up in Dubai and was raised in an Arabic culture. I find it so empowering and beautiful being able to share my experiences and culture with my friends, but having a platform like StoryCorps would allow someone, like myself, to share it with people across the world.”



StoryCorps not only lets people listen and read other people’s stories, but also allows for the opportunity of recording their own personal story.



“After learning about how easy it is to share a story on StoryCorps, I would totally record one,” Katie O’Shea, a communications major, said. “It’s much easier for me to speak to someone and share my ideas rather than having to write it myself. For me it would make my story sound much more natural because I would not be focused on things such as grammar and punctuation.”



StoryCorps will be recording experiences in the Texas Panhandle through Nov. 25. To learn more, go to https://storycorps.org/mobile-tour/.