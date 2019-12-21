New VP comes from WT

By Lauren Ebben/ Editor-In-Chief

Amarillo College recently named Joe Bill Sherrod as the vice president for institutional advancement. Sherrod will also serve as executive director of the AC Foundation. He joins the college Jan. 6, 2020.

In this position, Sherrod will be charged with identifying and obtaining donations and other financial support for college initiatives. He will also make sure fundraising efforts by the AC foundation align “with the goals and mission of the College,” according to a news release.

“The opportunities which exist for the Texas Panhandle will only grow brighter as the educational institutions in the region become more and more intentional about attracting and graduating students,” Sherrod said in the news release.

“Amarillo College plays an extremely critical role in this process. I am really excited about helping advance this idea,” he said.

Before coming to AC, Sherrod served as assistant vice president for leadership gifts and development at West Texas A&M University, where he participated in several successful fundraising campaigns for the university. Additionally, he has served as chairman for several boards in the community, including the Harrington Cancer Center, Amarillo Museum of Art, and Amarillo Little Theatre.

“Joe Bill Sherrod has an exemplary track record of fundraising success that in and of itself makes him a highly attractive addition to our leadership team,” AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said in the news release.

“Yet when you combine his phenomenal professional attributes with his unequivocal commitment to public service, we know the College is fortunate – and I am ecstatic – that he has agreed to join our team.”

Sherrod’s position is the result of a recent restructuring in the AC Foundation, according to the news release. This shift in organization established “a model that most of academe now uses to create conditions conducive to attracting significant philanthropy for specific purposes.”