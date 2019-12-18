Mental health for the holidays

By Madeline Filsouf

OPINION

Doesn’t watching some Christmas movies with hot chocolate in one hand and using the other hand to keep your dog with you because they refuse to stay and love you sound perfect for this season? Nope…OK.

There are many options to assess building one’s happiness. Focusing on your mental health will prove to be successful in the long run. If your mental health is not in a good place, it could affect your physical health as well as your work ethic.

Simple self-care tasks could make a fairly big difference. Taking naps or getting enough sleep will improve your state of mind, according to an article written by Elizabeth Scott for verywellmind.com.

“Studies show that 20 minutes of sleep in the afternoon provides more rest than 20 minutes more sleep in the morning (though the last two hours of morning sleep have special benefits of their own). The body seems to be designed for this, as most people’s bodies naturally become more tired in the afternoon, about eight hours after we wake up,” Scott wrote.

Rest is essential for the body and mind to function. There are benefits to watching reruns of your favorite shows, even Disney+ can put you in your feels.

According to Krystine Batcho, a psychologist as well as a professor at Le Moyne College in New York., “When people are stressed, or anxious or feeling out of control, nostalgia helps calm them down. It’s comforting. It’s analogous to a hug from your mom or dad or being cuddled.”

So let the binging of your favorite shows begin. And if you’re not much of a binger, there are other ways to improve your mental health. Volunteering your time to help others can be vital for the soul, according to an article written by Stephanie Watson for harvard.health.edu.

“Mentally stimulating activities, like tutoring or reading, might be helpful for maintaining memory and thinking skills,” the article said.

There are many ways of making progress with your mental health. Amarillo College has played a vital part in my growth and success. I felt lost at one point, but found myself again. AC offers so many wonderful opportunities and outlets to grow. Happiness does not have to be far, it can be on campus. It is a matter of embracing what AC has to offer. It is OK to get lost if it means finding your way and/or yourself.