By Emily Reeves

It’s here now, but blink and you’ll miss what you need– spring registration.

“It’s first come, first serve,” Logan Miller, an English major, said. Miller said he had no issues getting into his classes a week and a half after registration opened, but during a previous registration period, he made the mistake of waiting until later to sign up for classes and missed out on making it into some of the ones he needed.

“I was just late to the game,” Miller said.

“It’s definitely important to register early,” Holly Hicks, the general studies adviser, said. “You have top pick of what you want.” Hicks added that one of the students she helped register found two of the classes he wanted already completely full.

Both oceanography and meteorology are waitlisted for every class and others, such as anatomy and physiology, are going quickly, Hicks said. Oceanography filled up within three days of registration opening.

“Probably nursing majors should be most concerned,” Hicks said. With limited spots available in a program that’s in high demand, classes go quickly. She explained that anatomy and physiology is one of the prerequisites for the advanced programs, so if that’s one of the last classes a student needs to take before moving on to higher level courses, they can find themselves at a standstill in their degree program if they can’t get into that class.

Classes in the general studies program also fill up quickly because many of them are needed across different majors. Advisers said, generally speaking, the earlier a student registers, the less they have to worry about getting the classes they want or need. Registering early also shows the advisers that the student has put more foresight and effort into their educational plan, and advisers noted that they’re more willing to go out of their way to help motivated students.

Although students can register for classes online through AC Connect, they still need to stop by their adviser’s office to greenlight their class selections.

“For people who aren’t tech savvy, it’s a lot easier to do it with your adviser,” Kaneia Darton, a nursing major, said, adding that it’s no trouble to set up an appointment with your adviser to walk through the process of selecting and registering for classes to complete your degree plan, especially if you’re unsure what you still need in order to graduate.

It typically takes around 30 minutes to register for classes with an adviser, and Fridays are walk-in days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Keep in mind that advisers are busier toward the beginning of registration, so on walk-in days the wait time can get up to three or more hours.

If you are unsure of who your adviser is, check the “academic advising” link under the “future students” pull down menu on the AC website homepage. There you’ll find a list of all advisers and the degree plans they work with, or ask the receptionists in the Student Services Center.