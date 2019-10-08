AC’s inFLUence on students to get a vaccine

By Madison Goodman/ Staff Reporter

Nobody likes getting the flu. Headaches, runny nose, fever and even vomiting are no fun. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that from 2017-2018 about 80,000 people died from influenza, which was high compared to previous seasons. The CDC estimated that flu vaccination coverage among adults was 37 percent during that season.

Amarillo College offered flu shots for students and staff Oct. 1 and 2; however, many people chose to bypass the preventative measure. “Every time I get the flu shot I end up getting the flu so I just completely stopped getting vaccinated for the flu a few years ago,” Dallas Anderson, a general studies major, said

On the other hand, Austin Torres, a general studies major, said he was extremely concerned about getting his flu shot “With all the deaths that have happened this past year I do not understand how you could pass up the opportunity to get a free flu shot,” he said.

The CDC estimates that last flu season 14,428,065 people between the ages of 18-49 contracted the influenza virus but only about 5,338,384 people actually sought medical attention. Elena Sadler, a computer science major, said she knows how that feels.

“I got the flu about two years ago it was absolutely terrible,” Sadler said. “Lucky I have health insurance and could go to the doctor and it cleared up rather quickly with some medicine and rest,” Sadler said having a sick day does not always have to be miserable “I lay in bed and binge-watch Netflix whenever I’m sick,” she said.

According to the CDC, the flu can be spread before symptoms even occur and is highly contagious. Taking steps such as keeping clean hands, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and limiting contact with sick people can help lower the spread of disease.