Business VP resigns

By Lauren Ebben/ Senior Reporter

Steve Smith

On Sept. 16, Amarillo College officials announced the resignation of Vice President of Business Affairs Steve Smith. His last day with the college is Oct. 10.

According to an email by AC President Russell Lowery-Hart addressed to college staff and faculty, Smith has accepted a job in the private sector with Family Medical Center Services; however, he has agreed to remain on call as the college searches for a new VPBA.

“I am genuinely delighted for Steve and his family – this is an opportunity he simply could not pass up,” AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said in the email. “However, the loss to our College of such a transformative leader is huge.”

Smith has been employed at AC since April 2016. His main role was to help the college use its resources responsibly. He has prepared and managed the college budget and was heavily involved in the master plan process.

Since assuming his position, Smith has also been involved in multiple projects on the Washington Street Campus, including the Palace Coffee shop, the greenhouse project, the renovations to The Burrow and, most recently, renovations to the basement of the WARE building.

The process to find a replacement for Smith has already begun. In the meantime Tiffani Crosley, director of accounting and finance, has agreed to serve as interim VPBA.