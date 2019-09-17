Week to focus on mental health

September 17, 2019

A sad person

Caylee Hanna/ Staff Reporter

Mental Health Awareness week takes  place Sept. 16-19 to educate students and make them aware of how to understand certain difficulties that other people are   going  through in their   daily  lives.    

During   the  week,   Amarillo College  will have  multiple events   set   up on   the   Washington    Street  Campus.

“During Mental Health Awareness Week, SGA is out to help others and to show     students   that  they  should not  be  afraid   to get  involved.  This  is  a   fun and    interactive way   to    show  others how to solve their   problems  while  learning  about  mental    health      awareness    through these three days,” Ciarra Thurmon, Sonography    major, said.

Kristen  Barrick, an AC licensed professional   counselor, said she feels as though mental   health awareness is important.

“Having a  Mental Health Awareness  Week helps educate people on what   is   mental   health, our psychological,  emotional  and  social well-being.  Education leads to destigmatizing and normalizing    discussions  about mental health,” Barrick said. 

“As more people  are  aware     and     educated, others feel    more     comfortable    discussing their   own   mental health. Soon we   realize   that we are not alone and    that there are other     people who   may have   similar   experiences or just want to offer health.”

Jenna Welch, student life specialist,  said students will be  able to learn about dealing with mental health struggles while also earning participation points in the new Badger CLAW program.

“There will   be three events for students   to participate in during the   week. On Tuesday, Sept. 17,   from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. will be   Fresh Check Day – a Jordan Porco   Foundation program. 

This  event  is    an  uplifting   mental   health  promotion and suicide prevention  event that  includes   interactive expo booths,  peer-to-peer messaging, support of multiple  campus departments and groups, free food, entertainment and exciting prizes and giveaways,” Welch said. 

“On Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Student Government will host “Tomorrow Needs You.” This is a come-and-go event where students can chalk out why tomorrow needs them in the mall and get a free stress ball in return. Then, on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., we will have Let’s Taco ‘Bout: Stress, a lunch and learn, down in The Burrow (CUB Basement). 

The AC Counseling Center will lead this event where students can learn some tools to help better manage their stress,” Welch said.

On Sept. 16, Trent Oneal, intramural sports coordinator, will be hosting a ‘Trent Talk,’ discussing the importance of exercise and mental health. This will take place in the Burrow from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 

