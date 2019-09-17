Week to focus on mental health

Caylee Hanna/ Staff Reporter

Mental Health Awareness week takes place Sept. 16-19 to educate students and make them aware of how to understand certain difficulties that other people are going through in their daily lives.

During the week, Amarillo College will have multiple events set up on the Washington Street Campus.

“During Mental Health Awareness Week, SGA is out to help others and to show students that they should not be afraid to get involved. This is a fun and interactive way to show others how to solve their problems while learning about mental health awareness through these three days,” Ciarra Thurmon, Sonography major, said.

Kristen Barrick, an AC licensed professional counselor, said she feels as though mental health awareness is important.

“Having a Mental Health Awareness Week helps educate people on what is mental health, our psychological, emotional and social well-being. Education leads to destigmatizing and normalizing discussions about mental health,” Barrick said.

“As more people are aware and educated, others feel more comfortable discussing their own mental health. Soon we realize that we are not alone and that there are other people who may have similar experiences or just want to offer health.”

Jenna Welch, student life specialist, said students will be able to learn about dealing with mental health struggles while also earning participation points in the new Badger CLAW program.

“There will be three events for students to participate in during the week. On Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. will be Fresh Check Day – a Jordan Porco Foundation program.

This event is an uplifting mental health promotion and suicide prevention event that includes interactive expo booths, peer-to-peer messaging, support of multiple campus departments and groups, free food, entertainment and exciting prizes and giveaways,” Welch said.

“On Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Student Government will host “Tomorrow Needs You.” This is a come-and-go event where students can chalk out why tomorrow needs them in the mall and get a free stress ball in return. Then, on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., we will have Let’s Taco ‘Bout: Stress, a lunch and learn, down in The Burrow (CUB Basement).

The AC Counseling Center will lead this event where students can learn some tools to help better manage their stress,” Welch said.

On Sept. 16, Trent Oneal, intramural sports coordinator, will be hosting a ‘Trent Talk,’ discussing the importance of exercise and mental health. This will take place in the Burrow from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.