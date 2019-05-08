Students speak about plans after graduation plans

May 8, 2019 The Ranger Opinion, Student Speak 0

student speak

By CARTER HALL, Staff Reporter |

What are your plans after graduation?

Clorisa Mendoza

“I look forward to going to culinary school because I want to open my own restaurant someday,”

Clorisa Mendoza, business
Aaron Romero

“After I graduate from AC, I plan to transfer to WT to continue to get my Bachelors in Theatre,”

Aaron Romero, secondary education
Tobias Romero

“After I graduate from Amarillo College, I want to work at a hospital or clinic as a Nuclear Medicine Tech either move to San Antonio or move to Houston and work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,”

Tobias Romero, nuclear medicine

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.