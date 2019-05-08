Students speak about plans after graduation plans

By CARTER HALL, Staff Reporter |
What are your plans after graduation?
“I look forward to going to culinary school because I want to open my own restaurant someday,”Clorisa Mendoza, business
“After I graduate from AC, I plan to transfer to WT to continue to get my Bachelors in Theatre,”Aaron Romero, secondary education
“After I graduate from Amarillo College, I want to work at a hospital or clinic as a Nuclear Medicine Tech either move to San Antonio or move to Houston and work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,”Tobias Romero, nuclear medicine
Leave a Reply