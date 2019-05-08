Prepare now for the next step

Editorial |

The end of the semester is nearly upon us, and for many AC students, that means it’s time to transfer. That can seem like a daunting task, especially if you’ve grown comfortable here at AC. We, The Ranger Staff, have a few tips to make the transition easier.

First, you must remember that, as cliché as it sounds, the end of your time at AC truly is a new beginning. From here, there is so much more you will accomplish. Whatever university you go to may not have the same people, but odds are, you can find similar groups and organizations to interact with.

Getting involved is extremely important as you make the move to a new school. Getting involved with on-campus activities will help you meet people who share similar interests and experiences with you. Being around people who understand what you’re going through and might even be able to offer advice is a huge help.

It’s also a really good idea to get everything done ahead of time. This is a piece of advice that could be applied to most everything ever, but it’s true. If you already have your classes figured out, that gives you the opportunity to visit the campus before the first day of class and figure out where you need to be and when. If you’re planning on driving to school every day, this is also the prime time to figure out where to park.

While you’re preparing to move on to a new school or even a career, it’s also a good idea to prepare a resume and/or portfolio if you haven’t already. If you start these now, it’s a lot easier to remember what you’ve done than in two years when you’re getting ready to apply for your first post-grad job. This also gives you something easy to add to as you continue to work toward your degree.

Transferring doesn’t have to be a burden. There’s a lot that you can start doing now, if you haven’t already, to make it a little easier on yourself. Just remember what you’re working toward, and it’ll all be worth it in the end.