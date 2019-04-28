Students speak about election

By CARTER HALL, Staff Reporter |
How do you prepare for elections?
“I always research each candidate and gain solid information about what their stance and views are. Currently, I am still seeking information about what they stand for. I hope that whoever wins that they put Amarillo and the citizens first.”Anthony Do, computer science
“I don’t really prepare, and some people from the last election are running again.”Brandon Walker, general studies
“When a politician promises something, I look over how they make that promise, and I always ask, ‘are they really gonna make that promise they made to us to have us vote for them?”Anthony Cruz, aerospace engineering
