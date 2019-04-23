Liberal arts welcome new dean

By ISABELLE LINK, Staff Reporter |

Amarillo College have officials announced the selection of a new dean for the liberal arts division, Becky Easton.

Easton has been serving as chair of the English department. She and Dan Ferguson, an English professor, both applied for the job

“With two candidates this was an extremely difficult decision,” Dr. Tamara Clunis, vice president of academic affairs, said in an email to AC staff. “I am confident that Becky will serve the liberal arts division with distinction.”

Easton said she is looking forward to helping students prepare for their futures. “I am most excited to find new ways for the Liberal Arts departments to prepare our students for what comes next, whether it be a career or transferring to a university,” she said.

“Most of our majors in liberal arts areas need to graduate not only from Amarillo College, but also from a university to get interesting, well-paying jobs. I want to ensure that our students continue to shine when they transfer to finish their bachelor’s degrees,” Easton said.

Ferguson will move into Easton’s vacated position as English department chair. “I am very excited about our new dean,” he said. Ferguson described Easton as hard- working and knows the in’s and out’s of Amarillo College. “She will do a fantastic job,” he said.

“I have worked with Mrs. Easton since 2002, and I have never known her to be anything but cordial and professional all the way,” Ferguson said. “She and I work really well together, and I am looking forward to working with her in this new capacity.”

The liberal arts division is comprised of visual arts, the Matney Mass Media Program, English, speech, theatre, humanities, foreign language, music, social sciences/psychology and education.

“I feel grateful that so many of my peers and administrators have trusted me to serve a whole academic division,” Easton said.