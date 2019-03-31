Panelists provide pointers

By KYLE GRAHAM AND MARISSA RIVERA, Staff Reporters |

Providing information and inspiration were the goals of two recent panel discussions offered at Amarillo College.

On March 21, the AC diversity committee celebrated International Women’s Day by hosting a lunch and panel discussion. Panelists Courtney Milleson, a speech professor; Dr. Elizabeth Rodriguez, a psychology professor; Ruth De Anda; an academic adviser and Angie Alvarez, another academic adviser, shared comments to inspire the audience.

Women face numerous pressures according to De Anda. “It’s completely OK to take personal time for yourself,” she said.

The speakers discussed their heroes. Alvarez’s hero was her father. “My father was the one who taught me how to stand on my own, often raised me like a boy, but taught me that I don’t have to rely on any man to get things done,” she said.

The speakers also spoke about the importance of defying stereotypes regarding gender roles. “A woman should not have to cook if she doesn’t want to, she shouldn’t have to put on makeup if she doesn’t want to,” Milleson said. “People have the right to be whoever they want to be and be comfortable in their own skin.”

On March 20, the Amarillo College Legal Society hosted a family law panel to address many issues that people in the AC community face. AC students asked questions and a panel of four attorneys shared their views on each situation.

Family law is a legal practice area that focuses on issues involving family relationships, such as adoption, divorce, child support and custody. When dealing with situations in this area, students should seek legal assistance rather than trying to handle cases on their own, Robin Malone, the coordinator of paralegal studies and AC Legal Clinic director, said.

“The AC Legal Clinic assists students with, family law, landlord tenant matters, probate, estates and wills, expunctions/nondisclosures and general civil matters,” Malone said.

“An attorney is trained to identify and address legal issues,” she said. “We have two attorneys in the clinic, me and David Kemp, ready to assist students.”

The AC Legal Clinic is located in the Byrd Business building on the Washington Street Campus. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday by appointment.