Greece is the word

By MEGAN MINSHEW, Staff Reporter |

Twenty-two students from Amarillo College visited Greece this past spring break. “We mostly toured archeological sites and went to a few museums,” Katie Milburn, an art major said. “The sites included the Acropolis (where the Parthenon sits), the temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, Ancient Mycenae, Olympia and an optional excursion to ancient Corinth.”

The travelers said that there were some places in Greece that took their breath away. “My favorite part of the trip was Acrocorinth,” Jordan Brooks, a photography major, said. “The scenery there is unlike anything I’d ever seen before. If you look one way you see the Aegean Sea, if you look the other you see mountains and if you look another you see a city. It was like every landscape combined and it was truly breathtaking.”

Many of the students had taken classes about the history and the significance of the places they explored during their trip.

“My favorite part of the trip was when I would recognize certain monuments, like the Lion’s Gate at Ancient Mycenae or the Temple of Athena Parthenos on the Acropolis before the guide would even start talking. The previous semester I had to learn all about them for art history, so it was all still fresh in my mind,” Milburn said.

“Students visited the Acropolis (which contains the Temple of Athena Nike and the Parthenon) and the original site of the original Olympic Games,” said Courtney Milleson, a trip coordinator and speech communications professor. “In fact, we saw the actual location where each Olympic flame is lit. It was a great trip because I got to learn right alongside my students.”