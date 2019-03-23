Students speak on discrimination

I was bullied for the fact that I was blonde and for the fact that I was really small when I was little.

I’ve never felt major discrimination to warrant any serious attention, but there are a few stereotypes which people assume about me due to my race.

It would be trying to go places and being told, ‘You can’t do this’ or ‘You can’t do that’ because it’s a male-dominated field is the only thing that comes to mind. I feel like I’ve pretty much been able to do what I want to do.

Brittnee Talley, graphic design major

