Students speak on discrimination

Describe a time you have experienced discrimination.

Kenzie Dallas

I was bullied for the fact that I was blonde and for the fact that I was really small when I was little.

Kenzie Dallas, education major
Anthony Do

I’ve never felt major discrimination to warrant any serious attention, but there are a few stereotypes which people assume about me due to my race.

Anthony Do, computer science major
Brittnee Talley

It would be trying to go places and being told, ‘You can’t do this’ or ‘You can’t do that’ because it’s a male-dominated field is the only thing that comes to mind. I feel like I’ve pretty much been able to do what I want to do.

Brittnee Talley, graphic design major

