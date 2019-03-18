AC Pride welcomes all; club serves LGBTQ+

By KYLE GRAHAM, Staff Reporter |

AC Pride is a club designed to advocate for Amarillo College’s LGBTQ+ community and give individuals in the LGBTQ+ community a place to connect.

This club was founded a few years ago but did not originally gain traction. It was cancelled for a time. A student discovered the original club and revived the project approximately two years ago.

The group holds weekly meetings every Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Daniels room in the college union building.

The members plan many activities each year, including bake sales and educational events.

“What we’re going to do as a group this semester, is really getting together and hanging out outside of school, having movie nights, game nights, and just be a group where you can hang out with your friends,” said Maddisun Fowler, student media coordinator, mass media instructor and co-sponsor for AC Pride.

The club has 18 active members, five are officers and three are sponsors of the club.

“I want people to know that AC Pride is a welcoming club,” Madison Archer, club president, said. “We always have an open door, and are here to support our fellow students in the LGBTQ+ community in every way we can.”

Reactions to AC Pride have been positive.

“It’s great for people alike to get together and have that support for each other,” Natalie Buttle, a biology major, said.

Aileen Deanda, a biology major, agreed, saying, “I think it’s nice that we are an open college community and we’re willing to accept and show support.”

In the upcoming months, the group plans to work to raise awareness for the Day of Silence, a student-led national event where people take a vow of silence to highlight the silencing and erasure of LGBTQ+ people at school.

The Day of Silence will be held Apr 12, 2019.