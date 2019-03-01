AC Foundation Scholarships available, apply by March 1

By MICHAEL SULLEN, Staff Reporter |

All students attending Amarillo College are encouraged to apply for AC Foundation scholarship program.

The scholarships are available for students of all ages and majors. Students must apply on time to receive a scholarship.

“The preferred deadline is March 1, with a final deadline of Oct. 15,” Tracy Dougherty, Foundation co-executive director, said.

“I highly recommend that as many people as possible get the application done by March 1, as they will qualify for the higher scholarships,” Dougherty said. “We have scholarships available for every major and over 700 scholarships.”

The Amarillo College Foundation was founded in 1962 as a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organizations to benefit students programs and provide students with funding assistance while they attend AC. All scholarship funds at the Foundation are established by area donors and businesses.

General requirements for students to receive a scholarship are a minimum of 2.0 GPA, enrollment in a minimum of six hours per semester and a 200 word typed essay describing the student’s plans for college and the need for assistance. Students who are new to AC will also need copies of all official college transcripts.

“I love my job. It is so rewarding giving scholarships to these students. It’s wonderful,” Kay Campbell, a Foundation administrative assistant, said.

Scholarships are also available for students graduating from AC and continuing on to a four-year university. Students will need to mark the appropriate area on the scholarship form and call 806-371-5107.

All of the scholarships given by the AC Foundation are selected from the online scholarship application form. This makes the process easier for the student and allows the student to be reviewed for all available scholarships, Dougherty said. Many of the scholarships are renewable for a second year.

Students can fill out the application at www.actx.edu/foundation/scholarships. The AC Foundation is located on the Washington Street Campus in the college union building, room 204.