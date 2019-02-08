Kindle Unlimited has its limits

By STEVI BRESHEARS, Editor-in-Chief |

If you’re like me, one of your New Year’s resolutions is to read more. I’m one of those people who always talks about how much they love reading, but hasn’t actually sat down and read an entire book for fun in a long time. At the beginning of the year, right after I made this resolution, I discovered something that seemed pretty amazing: Kindle Unlimited.

Now, I’ve had a Kindle for years that I didn’t use often. I also have the Kindle app on my phone, but again, it doesn’t see much action. When I discovered Kindle Unlimited, I thought it might solve all of my problems. However, it wasn’t exactly what I expected.

Upon discovering the program, I thought I could pay a monthly fee and read as many books as I wanted. Really, though, only certain books are available through Kindle Unlimited, and they’re usually not well-known authors. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it isn’t what I was looking for.

Overall, if you go through books really quickly, this could be a good investment. A lot of the books on my ‘to be read’ list aren’t on Kindle Unlimited, and I’d rather put my money toward those books. I was lucky enough to score a three-month trial for 99 cents a month, but after that, I probably won’t keep my membership.

I would definitely recommend trying it out, though. There are quite a few interesting reads available, even if it wasn’t exactly what I was looking for.