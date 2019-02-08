New year, new goals; AC provides multiple fitness opportunities

By JAKE DAY, Staff Reporter |

Students at Amarillo College can save money and work on fitness goals by using the Carter Fitness Center.

There are classes and intramural sports sign-up sheets posted when classes are about to start or the sports season is beginning.

The cost for the fitness center is free to AC students. It has four basketball courts, a weight room and an aerobics room with treadmills, ellipticals and stationary bikes.

Craig Clifton, the director of the Carter Fitness Center, can usually be found around the gym helping students and staff with fitness, as he is a licensed physical trainer.

Michael Floyd, a drafting major, said he tries to hit the gym whenever he is at school. “I also want to get better at my game,” Floyd said, as he took another shot with the basketball in his hand.

With four courts and connections to put up a volleyball net on each, there is usually room for people to start their own game or join an existing one. The weight room is full of both free weights and machines. So all members can do a variety or workouts and exercises.

Konner Dodson, a physical therapy major, said he has taken advantage of the Carter Fitness Center. “It is nice, not too many people and it’s convenient since I’m already here. My main goal is to get rid of my belly. I also eat clean with intermittent fasting,” Dodson said.

Also, for busy students with full schedules it can be hard find time to use the Center. However, Clifton has over 20 years of experience in physical training, health and fitness, a masters degree in sports and exercise science and is knowledgeable in his field.

“Walking is always good, requires no change of clothes and can be done almost anywhere weather permitting,” he said. “If you want more of an intense workout I suggest the High Intense Interval Training (HIIT),” Clifton said. “It is a combination of strength training exercises done without rest in between, working all body parts for approximately 30 minutes.”

Each semester, any enrolled student can fill out a sheet that discloses any pertinent medical information. After the sheet is completed and turned in, the student may use the center’s equipment and facilities.

The center is open in the spring semester: Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m..

For information on intramurals and other daily activities held in the center, visit the AC website under “Current Students,” then click on “Intramurals.”