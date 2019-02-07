Arts organizations plan spring events

By KYLE GRAHAM, Staff Reporter |

At Amarillo College, there is always something going on, whether it be theatre or music, something is bound to catch your eyes and ears. Even FM90 has a few things planned in the coming semester

The theatre department will perform “The Tempest” by William Shakespeare at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 through 23 with an additional showing on Feb 23 at 3 p.m. in the Concert Hall Theater at AC’s Washington Street Campus.

There are more shows and even a trip to Abilene, Texas, planned to attend the Abilene Region Six Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival or KCACTF for short. Jason Driver, an AC theater major, will read a script that he has written at this event, Monty Downs, a theater instructor, said. The semester will close with a musical adaptation of “Heathers.”

The music department has many shows in store for this semester. Dr. Diego Caetano will be performing a series of piano concerts starting Feb 12. As for the AC choir and vocal jazz groups, Dr. Nathaniel Fryml has planned shows starting Feb. 19 for the choir. The jazz group will perform April 9.

Tiffany McDaniel, music department administrative assistant said some of the shows will have a small entry fee. For more information on this, the department is easy to find on Facebook and Instagram or by going to www.actx.edu/music.

Amy Presley, the FM90 program director, is planning a show with The Brevet on Feb. 23 at the GoldenLight on Sixth Street in Amarillo. There will be an admission fee to the show of $10.

The Southern Light Gallery will also be host to photography shows such as the current installation by Dominic Lippillo, which will be shown until Feb. 27 and followed by Ting Huang’s “Hybrid Landscapes” March 4 through April 10.