Time for a fresh start

Editorial |

With the new year comes an interruption of your friends regularly scheduled Facebook posts. Suddenly, instead of the normal stream of lighthearted memes and political debates, our feeds are filled with an enticing mix of drunken selfies, New Year’s resolutions and the infamous “new year, new me” posts.

For some reason, many people are bothered by this mindset. Maybe it’s because it’s so many people around us, trying all at once to accomplish their life goals just because January rolled around again. Perhaps it’s the fact that the gym is a little more crowded, or everyone is suddenly sharing pictures of the kale they’re eating for lunch, or the books they’ve read or all the money they’ve saved.

People can find the sudden increase in goal-setting annoying, which is understandable. The reason, though that everyone sets goals at the beginning of the year is simply because it’s good timing. At the end of the year, you tend to look back on the things that happened and what you accomplished. From there, it’s the perfect time to set goals that you want to accomplish in the coming year.

Starting healthy habits at the first of the year is a great way to keep track of your progress, as well. If you start the year with a clean slate, you can look back as the months go by at how far you’ve come since day one. Not everyone sticks to their resolutions, but setting firm goals and being able to easily track your progress is a step in the right direction.

We’ve grown to judge each other so quickly. We see our peers trying to better themselves, and our first instinct is to think negatively. We, The Ranger staff, think that we should make a better effort to support our peers instead of tearing them down. Everyone is just trying to improve themselves, and is that really such a bad thing?R