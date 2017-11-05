Lecture series wraps up with musical performances:

By Katie Wylie:

The 2017 Creative Mind Humanities Lecture Series will wrap up Nov. 9 with two final installments featuring live big-band and choral music from the Radio Days Orchestra and the Amarillo Master Chorale. The performances will take place at 12:30 and 7 p.m. in the Concert Hall Theatre on the Washington Street Campus. “The series explores the history of war, how war influenced the visual and performing arts such as paintings and sculpture as well as music that inspires or is considered popular entertainment,” Kristin Edford, series organizer and humanities program coordinator, said.

The first two lectures of this series were held Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. “I attended the lecture Oct. 26 and I found it really interesting,” Alondra Torres, an education major, said. “I appreciated how it was a broad definition of war and not just honed in on one single time period or event in the history of war.”

“I think that the speakers at the Creative Mind Lecture Series did a really good job,” Aaron Shelby, a design major, said. “I think whoever selected them to give lectures chose well because they all had some really great things to say whether it was about history or art.”

The inspiration behind the current series comes from the many Vietnam War focused programs and exhibits now on display in the Amarillo area. Edford said she believes that the series allows both community members and Amarillo College students and staff to dive deeper into the topic of war and learn more about all of the different factors that have played into the history of war. She added that the lectures will be especially beneficial for people who have family members who have served in the military.

Edford has organized the lectures for the Creative Mind Series since the spring of 2012. The main focus of this grant-funded project is to present a variety of new research on topics specific to community interests. In the past this series has ranged from topics such as Islam to political cartoons.

This lectures are free and open to the public.