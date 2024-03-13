Electric Evan slides into FM90 with style

By Matthew Radecke

Staff Reporter

The age of disco has returned to college radio, with ‘Good Times Radio,’ an all-new specialty show hosted by mass media major, Evan Banner AKA Electric Evan. The show airs every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. on Amarillo College’s FM90. ‘Good Times Radio’ features handpicked albums from the ’70s and ’80s.

“That kind of genre of music is a big passion of mine and I think more people ought to know about it,” Banner said. Banner credits the spirit of Wolfman Jack with his persona, Electric Evan. “He embodies the passion I have for that kind of music and the passion I feel when listening to that kind of music.”

Prior to running the show on FM90, Banner was producing ‘Good Times Radio’ from his bedroom at home. As a class project in December, he launched an ad campaign for the show before he finally brought it to FM90.

Mass Media Instructor and Student Media Adviser, Maddisun Fowler, praised the quality of the ‘Good Times Radio’ campaign, which included both TV and radio commercials. “What really blew me away was the quality of the video and the audio,” she said. “It looked so professional.”

FM90 Program Director, Amy Presley, said she’s impressed by Banner’s performance and enthusiasm while running the show. “There’s something about when he turns that music on, and when that microphone comes on, he’s a completely different person but in the best way possible,” she said.

According to Presley, Banner brings a new level of passion to college radio by standing the entire show. “He kicks the chair off to the side and lifts the microphone so he can stand up the entire time. I just sat there in awe.”

Banner encouraged students to go out and test the limits of their creativity. “Don’t ever be scared to try an idea just because you think it might not work,” he said. “I think you owe it to yourself to try and make cool things.”

Tune into ‘Good Times Radio’ at home at https://www.kacvfm.org/ or on 89.9 FM.