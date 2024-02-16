Taylor Swift’s ‘from the vault’ tracks hits fans with nostalgic punch

Courtesy Photo

By GENEVIEVE PRESLEY

Columnist

It is a new era for pop icon Taylor Swift. Not only is she getting ready to hit the stage again on the “Eras Tour,” but she is also on a mission to take complete ownership of her first six albums again with a project known as “Taylor’s Versions.” These re-recorded versions include the original songs that Swifties have always known and loved in addition to a wide variety of unreleased tracks, which Taylor calls “from the vault” tracks.

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” was first to be released in 2021 and consists of six vault tracks including “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” “We Were Happy,” “That’s When,” featuring Keith Urban, “You All Over Me,” featuring Maren Morris, “Don’t You” and “Bye Bye Baby.” My favorites include “We Were Happy,” “That’s When” and “Don’t You.”

The most compelling part about “We Were Happy” was how the story was told within each lyric. The amount of emotion conveyed every time I listen to this song is truly unbelievable, it is beautiful and well-detailed. Taylor definitely knew what she was doing when she wrote this one, and it really shows through the entire song.

“That’s When” was the second collaboration between Taylor Swift and Keith Urban, but this was their first duet together. I enjoyed the chance to hear two artists, for whom I hold a high amount of

respect and admiration, singing together in a track as powerful as this one. This song features strong songwriting, and if I were to choose a favorite vault track, it would without a doubt be this one. From the amazing lyrics to the way that Taylor and Keith’s voices blend together, it is fascinating.

“Red” has always been one of my all-time favorite Taylor Swift albums and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” lives up to my expectations. The vault tracks are nothing short of extraordinary. Among my favorites are “All

Too Well (Ten Minute Version),” “Nothing New,” featuring Phoebe Bridgers and “Forever Winter.”

Of the vault tracks included “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” I am most drawn in by “When Emma Falls In Love,” “Foolish One” and “Timeless.”