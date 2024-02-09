Amarillo College’s dean’s list boasts over 900 students

By ASHLEY ESCOBAR

Senior Reporter

For the first time in Amarillo College’s history, more than 900 names made the dean’s list.

AC officials are excited about the record-breaking number. “It means a lot to know that we have our students who are performing at such a high academic level,” Dr. Tamara Clunis, vice president of academic affairs, said. ”To make the dean’s list is a real honor and for over 900 students to achieve that goal, I’m really proud of that.”

Clunis attributed the rise of academic success to the Quality Enhancement Plan or QEP. This plan, initiated in the fall

of 2022, encompasses various measures aimed at enhancing academic success and support for students.

Clunis also credits the implementation of success coaches within each academic community saying they play a strong role in proactively identifying and addressing students’ challenges before they escalate. In addition, the tutoring centers available to students are certified by the College Reading and Learning Association (CRLA), ensuring high-quality academic support services for all students.

“I hope that it encourages and motivates students to not be fearful of taking on a tough academic program, but instead be inspired,” Clunis said. She expressed hope that news of the students’ academic success will encourage new student enrollment at AC.

One of the most significant aspects of this plan involves mandatory tutoring for students whose grades fall below 75%, ensuring they receive additional assistance to improve their performance. “What happens sometimes is, once students go to tutoring, they don’t think of it as a ‘punishment’ anymore,” Becky Easton, dean of liberal arts, said. “It may kind of seem that way at first, but when they see how helpful the tutors are and how, sometimes, having the concept they are learning explained by a different person in a different way, it really helps the pieces fall into place.”

Students who found their names on the dean’s list said they were excited to be recognized for their hard work. “It feels rewarding and fulfilling, largely because it’s my very first semester of college,” Raina Burusnukul, a business administration major, said. “I was intimidated to start college, I didn’t know what to expect. I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to handle the pressures of college and everyday life. But to be told that I’m essentially on the right track toward success is reassuring for me.”

Psychology major, Kylia Lambert stressed the importance of maintaining a clear schedule to prevent overwhelming emotions. “I stayed in close contact with my instructors mostly,” she said. “I’ve been lucky to have some very communicative and open instructors that generally get back to me in a timely manner and help me when needed.”

Students wishing to be listed on the dean’s list must be enrolled full-time at AC and maintain a GPA of 3.6 or above.