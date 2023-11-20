‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ leaves fans with questions

By JORDAN NUNER

Entertainment Critic

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is a video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon that was released in August 2014.

The series has had major success spawning an entire community of fans who go through the lore and theorize about the timeline and story.

The creator himself loves to toy with his fans by making the lore confusing and never revealing the truth so that fans continue to theorize about it.

As the lore has become more complicated, it’s no surprise that the new “Five Nights at Freddy” movie was also confusing. By no means was the movie bad, but for people who are not aware of the video game, it may seem that the movie doesn’t make a lot of sense. On the other hand, I’ve read a lot online that fans of the series are wracking their heads trying to figure out the meaning of the story.

There were plenty of nods to the game in the movie and even some references to things that may have inspired the creator. There was even

a cameo of the series’

biggest fan theorist, MatPat, from the YouTube channel, Game Theory.

The story revolves around Mike, a name that would be familiar to fans as the security guard from pretty much every game. It goes through how he balances his night

job with caring for his little sister while his aunt is trying to get custody.

The main character is also dealing with nightmares of when he was young and his brother was taken. This adds another mystery for fans to theorize about. The story fits pretty well with the mythology of the games in being confusing and mysterious.

The production of the movie was also done well with the only issue being that the animatronics were much nicer than the pizzeria they sat in, giving the movie a strange feel to it and making them feel unnatural, as if they

didn’t belong there. Otherwise, I found that they truly captured the essence of the games

and made them fit into a

movie format.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” was great for what it was and I would recommend it to fans of the games. It’s also great for children over the age of 13 as it has scary elements, but not to the extent of an actual horror movie. I would compare its scariness level to that of the original Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” movie but with slightly more gore. It’s available to watch in theaters and on Peacock.