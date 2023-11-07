Blue Blazers gain newco-sponsors

By Wendy Garza

Student Reporter

Amarillo College’s oldest student organization, Blue Blazers, welcomed two new co-sponsors during the fall 2023 semester.

The newly-appointed Blue Blazers co-sponsors are Bryan Padilla and Kye Ramirez. Both Padilla and Ramirez are enrollment advisers at AC.

Director of Outreach Services, Cassie Montgomery, has been the sponsor of the organization since 2019. Montgomery said she never planned on holding the sponsor position indefinitely, so she started the search for co-sponsors for the organization. “I wanted the Blue Blazers to be in consistent and stable hands,” Montgomery said.

Although the Blue Blazers function as student ambassadors for AC, some students confuse them with Student Government Association. “Blue Blazers are designed to be the voice of the institution, while Student Government Association is the voice of the students,” Montgomery said.

Blue Blazers perform many services throughout the year. “I took this opportunity because I really wanted to help students grow and lead the community,” Padilla said.

Students interested in being a Blue Blazer have to go through an application process. “The process requires the prospect to apply and have it signed off by an AC faculty member or employee,” Montgomery said. “Then we have to research and see if they are eligible, because you could be interested and not be eligible.”

Once an applicant is approved, they must maintain certain standards and complete at least nine hours at AC. Blue Blazers also have to maintain a 2.5 GPA and demonstrate leadership at the college, as well as enthusiasm for AC.

According to the organization’s application, students chosen to serve as Blue Blazers assist with new student recruitment activities, serve as campus tour guides for prospective students and special guests of the college and assist with official college functions. Selection for Blue Blazers is regarded as a high honor for AC students.