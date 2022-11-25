Custodians keep campuses clean

By MAGDA AGUIRRE

Student Reporter

Many changes are underway at Amarillo College as construction projects revitalize and change the campuses. One thing that has not changed is the cleanliness of the campuses. Behind that is a team of custodial staff members who are dedicated to keeping the campuses clean for students and faculty.

Suzette Overstreet has worked nights as an AC custodian for 22 years. She is now the assistant custodial superintendent.

“The typical night for the custodians would be to come into work, then the team leader will instruct them what buildings to do for the night,” Overstreet said. “Most of the time they work alone, but sometimes as a team. In the buildings they will empty the trash, clean chalkboards and whiteboards, wipe off desks, push in chairs, sweep, mop floors, vacuum carpets, clean, disinfect and sanitize restrooms, check/refill paper towels, tissue, hand soap and clean mirrors and entry glass doors.”

Overstreet said they have two trash runs per night. “A trash run is when two custodians use an AC custodial pickup truck to pick up the trash in designated areas of the college that the custodians have put outside after collecting the trash from inside the buildings.”

Sandra Ramirez is a custodial foreman at AC and works on West Campus.

“A typical night starts at 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and ends at 7a.m.” On Fridays, night custodians work from 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

“We gather all our supplies and start taking all the trash first from the offices, restrooms, classrooms, open areas, lobbies. When we collect all the trash, we take it outside of our buildings. We have two trash runs, one at 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Winter is the hardest due to cold weather. We clean all the restrooms, which includes mirrors, sinks, toilets and replace and fill paper towels, toilet paper, sweep and mop the floors,” said Ramirez.

At times, she even has a few unexpected visitors. “Working at night, I sometimes have visitors like snakes, bats, foxes, deer, lizards and frogs.”

Overall, Amarillo College custodial staff members take pride in what they do for the students and faculty. “We’re dedicated AC night custodians–we show up, we do the job, we go home,” said Overstreet.

“I love my job and I love working for Amarillo College. It is a safe place to work and it’s my second family,” said Ramirez.