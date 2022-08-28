Cross Country competitors

By D HILL and ANDREW TERRY
Page Editors
Q. What made you want to come to AC?
A. Coach Hargrove was originally the cross country coach at Tascosa so he kept encouraging me to go to AC, and I figured that would be a smart decision to stay here and save up.
Q. What are you looking forward to this season?
A. AC hasn’t had an athletics program since 1985, so I’m looking forward to the team leaving a legacy for its first year.
Gabe Enriquez
Business major
Q. What made you want to come to AC?
A. It’s close to home and it’s a great start.
Q. What are you looking forward to this season?
A. Working hard as a team and going to nationals.
Ireyvi Vela
General studies major
Q. What made you want to come to AC?
A. I was planning to come to AC even before they had a cross country team. I mean, it’s a top five community college in the U.S.
Q. What are you looking forward to this season?
A. I’m looking forward to having a strong bond with my team.
Ijay Giron
Engineering major
Q. What made you want to come to AC?
A. It’s close to home and I really liked the idea of athletics. I always loved doing cross country, and when they said they were bringing it back, I thought it was a really good opportunity to come here.
Q. What are you looking forward to this season?
A. I’m excited to get closer as a team and do really well. Maybe go to nationals.
Romi Rubio
General studies major
Leave a Reply