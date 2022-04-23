Life after Ac

By ANDREW TERRY

Staff Reporter

Springtime may mean warmer days and pretty flowers for some people, but for graduating college students, spring comes with a pressure to find what they want to do with the rest of their lives.

According to Jamie Perez, Amarillo College transfer success coordinator, students should complete financial aid applications and apply for scholarships at the same time as they apply for transfer admission in order to ensure a smooth transfer.

There are upcoming opportunities for students to get help completing their transfer applications April 28 and May 4, in The Underground at 10 a.m. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Students can also text 806-340-0047 with their transfer questions.

“Some students have a perception they have to complete their last term at AC to begin the process. Rather, beginning early is key to a quality and timely transfer,” Perez said.

Lorelei Sicks, a music major, plans to go to WTAMU to study music therapy in the fall. “I finished my audition and got accepted, so now I’m filling out FAFSA and scholarship forms and looking positively toward new experiences,” she said.

However, according to her, the transfer process has been difficult. “There were some people in advising that were helpful, but my adviser was hard to get a hold of and it was a hassle to get them to understand what I needed,” Sicks said.

According to her, she tried using AC’s transfer resources but found that they weren’t helpful and did not support her decision to transfer before she graduated from AC.

“As far as transfer resources go, I mainly just spoke with advising,” Daniel Antillon, a general studies major said. “A lot of thinking and planning went into this on my part, so the process of transferring isn’t this mind-boggling thing for me to grasp.”

Despite his confidence with transferring, Antillon still isn’t sure if he actually used any of AC’s transfer resources, “I can’t say with confidence I have properly utilized, if I even used it at all, this indescribable buzzword construct that is AC Transfer Resources.”

Not all students at Amarillo College plan to transfer however, some graduates plan to start their careers after they walk the stage. For these students, AC offers career and employment services provide resources for students looking for jobs. They have resources available for resume building, job searching and interview preparation.

Students can make appointments with career and employment services by calling 806-371-5147.