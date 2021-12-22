Students speak on New Years resolutions

What are your New Years resolutions?
DIEGO LUEVANO
Nursing
“Uhh… well that’s a good question…get enough money for tuition for my next semester.”
TORI HERNANDEZ
Psychology
“My new year’s resolution is to study hard for my first year of learning the introduction to psychology and understand the course.”
ANTHONY GALLEGOS
Computer Informational Systems
“My New Years’ resolution is to get a new job that works better with my school schedule and also to move out to grow up and move on.”
NAKIA QUIGLEY
Phlebotomy
“Not to procrastinate so much since I recently had my youngest child it’s been kind of rough.”
ANGELICA TORRES
Art
“My goal for next year is to start my actual career. I’ll be transferring to WT next semester to get a degree in art education.”
REGAN BAUCOM
General Studies Education
“I am going to try and lose weight. But I also need to work on time management skills. I also hope to keep my grades at an A.”
KAREN TINSLEY
Education
“I plan on starting to work out and reading a devotional book.”
NICOLE BRINLEE
Psychology
“I haven’t really thought about it. Probably just keep getting good grades.”
STEPHANIE RUIZ
Art
“I want to procrastinate less, get good grades and be on time to class more.”
XYAVIONNE WESTMORELAND
Computer Information Systems
“My new year’s resolution is to have a good time. Emphasis on the good.”
BRADAN ZOLL
Sociology
“To continue to follow my goals as a writer. I never put much thought into resolutions, so I just see them as a way to keep going forward.”
ALIE WARREN
Psychology
“Drink less milk…”
Leave a Reply