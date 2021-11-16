Students Speak on the college gender gap

November 16, 2021 The Ranger Opinion, Student Speak 0

student speak

Rylee Moore

Page Editor

Why do you think there are more women than men in college?” 

“That’s a good question. I don’t know honestly. I think it’s because men follow careers and women are deciding what they want to do. Or it could be the opposite.”

Jose Garcia 

Physical Therapy 

“Because women are smarter duh. No, I don’t know. I think women have more drive.”

Kira Taylor 

General Studies

“That’s a hard question. I’m taking a psychology class and I’m thinking it has something to do with how our brains are wired differently. Women think differently than men and are more detail-oriented.”

Briana Hernandez 

Drafting

“I think it’s because men go to trade schools more than a traditional school route.”

Erica VanBuskirk 

Mass Media

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.