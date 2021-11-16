Students Speak on the college gender gap

Rylee Moore
“Why do you think there are more women than men in college?”
“That’s a good question. I don’t know honestly. I think it’s because men follow careers and women are deciding what they want to do. Or it could be the opposite.”
Jose Garcia
Physical Therapy
“Because women are smarter duh. No, I don’t know. I think women have more drive.”
Kira Taylor
General Studies
“That’s a hard question. I’m taking a psychology class and I’m thinking it has something to do with how our brains are wired differently. Women think differently than men and are more detail-oriented.”
Briana Hernandez
Drafting
“I think it’s because men go to trade schools more than a traditional school route.”
Erica VanBuskirk
Mass Media
