Festivities must go on Pumpkin spice and everything nice

By RILEY MORPHIS

Staff Reporter

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word fall? Probably the fun holidays within the season — Thanksgiving and Halloween. These holidays create warm and comforting memories for everyone involved.

During the fall, Americans buy an abundance of one specific type of product that signifies the season; the pumpkin. They come in all colors, shapes, and sizes, yet, not a single one is exactly the same. You can even get what is called an ‘ugly pumpkin.’ which is commonly referred to as a gourd.

Throughout the autumn months, pumpkins are in our foods, on our porches, and in our homes for decoration.

“Pumpkins make the season,” Miley Barber, a radiography major, and Amarillo pumpkin enthusiast said. “I can’t imagine the season without pumpkin pie, a warm pumpkin spice latte, carving pumpkins come to Fall. To me, pumpkins are a symbol of a colder season outdoors, but a warm place in my heart.”

How can you participate in these exciting activities you may ask? For starters, you need to get a pumpkin or two, or three. Pumpkins are everywhere in Amarillo. Howard Farms has over 10 pumpkin patch locations around Amarillo. The company not only sells pumpkins grown in Clarendon, but it also offers an experience while shopping, including food trucks with funnel cakes and other treats.

The Fall celebrates the legendary fruit in its entirety… or almost you may say. Carving pumpkins is a popular activity. The most common and iconic pumpkin carving is of a jack-o’-lantern a geometrical face that consists of two eyes, a nose, and a mouth. While the jack-o’-lantern is the most iconic carving the possibilities are endless.

The pumpkin can help create the memories people cherish during the fall season. What will you be doing this fall? If you have no plans grab a couple of pumpkins and some friends and family and make a few memories that will last a lifetime.