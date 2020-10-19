Hamilton revolutionizes Broadway musicals

By Jessika Fulton

Page Editor

The video version of “Hamilton” first aired on Disney+ during Independence Day weekend to the delight of fans from all over the world.

This brilliantly well-written musical takes you back in time with actors in brass-buttoned coats, tall boots and tan colored breeches.

It tells the story of a 19-year-old immigrant, Alexander Hammilton, who wants to make his mark by taking his shot as he joins a group of like-minded revolutionaries. He eventually becomes the right-hand man of General George Washington and all his dreams come true as they defeat the British.

Hamilton is energetically and charmingly played by Lin-Manuel Miranda who is the writer of the musical. It was musically directed by Alex Lacamoire and produced by Jeffery Seller.

The casting of Hamilton’s founding fathers and allies makes a huge mark as the show’s outstanding cast was made up of Black and Latino actors. The diverse representation included Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson as well as the Marquis de Lafayette, Christopher Jackson as George Washington and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, not to mention the power house women, Renée Elise Goldsberry as the role of Angelica Schuyler and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

In addition to a diverse cast, the show also had actors dedicated to their roles such as Jonathan Groff who embodied the role of King George III.

Not only did he spit his words, but he seemed to be the actor most in character with his dramatic hip swivels and energetic movement around the stage as he truly channeled the king.

With catchy songs like “You’ll be back,” “Alexander Hamilton” and “Helpless,” this show turns pop and hip-hop into an entertaining look through a history book. The constant beat throughout the show allows a superlative amount of charisma from each performance during every scene.

One thing that is quite entertaining about the whole experience through Disney is the feeling of being in the theatre.

With the camera shots of the stage up close and from seated areas, you feel like you are inches away from Groff’s spit storm. To make it even more realistic, they add short intermissions half way through the show as if you are actually there and about to break for concessions.

When I watched this show for the first time, I watched it with my nana. She is not a huge fan of musicals whatsoever; however, “Hamilton” changed her mind and she quickly fell in love within the first 20 minutes. It is truly a show for everybody.

The visuals, the music, the acting and everything about “Hamilton” was astonishing and is something that I have played on repeat ever since it was first released for streaming.

I highly recommend “Hamilton” for everyone. There is not a single thing bad about this musical. So grab some popcorn, a blanket and enjoy having these songs stuck in your head for the rest of the year.