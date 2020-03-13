AC Current magazine wins gold

By Emily Reeves, Staff Reporter

Amarillo College won big and took home the gold Feb. 20 from the Amarillo chapter of the American Advertising Federation’s 2020 Advertising Awards in the college magazine category.

The ADDY awards are meant to recognize “creative excellence in advertising,” according to the AAF Amarillo website.

Those who win local awards move on to compete for district and state awards.

AC’s 2019 spring edition of the “Current,” the college’s magazine, put together by students on the staff, won the prize.

The staff of the magazine at the time included editor Mackenzie Farmer and assistant editors Blass Guerrero and Lauren Ebben.

Farmer and Guerrero have since graduated from AC and moved on to Texas Tech University and West Texas A&M University respectively.

“It was something that we spent a lot of energy and hours working on, so to see it come to life and then win this award is really awesome and exciting,” Farmer said.

According to an AC news release about the win, Farmer attempted to convey her “love for the art of minimalism and simplicity” in the design of her magazine and inspire the audience to do great things with their talents instead of being overwhelmed by life.

“One of my favorite things about the spring 2019 issue was its simplicity. It had muted colors and was really clean,” said Maddisun Fowler, student media coordinator at AC.

This spring’s edition of “The Current” is now headed by Shawn McCrea, a general studies major.

“I’m taking a wide turn on this,” McCrea said. “They did minimalism, I want to do grunge.”

Fowler said she is looking forward to this semester’s magazine.

“I am extremely excited for this upcoming issue in terms of story content. We have some of the best story ideas that we’ve had in a really long time and I’m excited to see everything come together,” she said.

The spring edition will be on newsstands in May.

