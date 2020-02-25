Finding Faith Through Flapjacks

By Kaden Bryant/Staff reporter

Feb. 25 is Shrove Tuesday, or Fat Tuesday, which is a day to indulge before the first day of Lent. In European countries, it is common to eat pancakes during this day because ingredients found in pancakes such as eggs, sugar and butter are forbidden during the fasting of Lent.

In America, eating pancakes is not as common when celebrating Shrove Tuesday. In fact, most Americans call it something else entirely, Mardi Gras, which is French for Fat Tuesday. In America most people who celebrate Mardi Gras, eat fattening foods, party all night and drink to excess. This celebration is extremely popular in New Orleans, a city with very rich French history.

And while Mardi Gras gives Americans more reason to party and sin before the fasting of both of these things, Shrove Tuesday focuses on more family friendly behavior during this celebration.

Madeline Filsouf, a psychology major, said she does not believe in pushing the boundaries before Lent and going back to her routine during Lent, because that is not sacrifice. She and her family simply give up something from their everyday lives that they hold dear.

“We celebrate by going to masses and giving up things that serve some form of meaning and purpose to us. For example, I may give up something such as coffee because I have it regularly. Giving up coffee shows that I can do something out of my routine to contribute a form of strength to my faith,” Filsouf said.

For Logan Betzen, a lineman’s apprentice, and Hunter Warren, an aviation electronics technician in the Marine Corps, Fat Tuesday is a time to enjoy some of life’s great pleasures.

“I like to go out to a steakhouse and get a nice steak,” said Warren.

“I’ll normally cook a big meal for myself, indulge in a little alcohol, and enjoy the evening,” Betzen said.

Warren said that he is partial to waffles, Betzen said he prefers pancakes especially when soggy, and Filsouf said that she likes both waffles and pancakes equally. However everyone has their differences and everyone celebrates in different ways.

So whether you’re covering a buttery pancake with syrup like Europeans, eating a juicy steak like Warren or indulging in life’s simple pleasures like Betzen on the day before Ash Wednesday, there is no wrong way to celebrate.