Tarantino travels back

By Colton Schwalk/ Staff Reporter

REVIEW

Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” calls back to the nostalgic era of the 1960s when Hollywood was truly the superpower we know it as today.

The story follows Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they work to find their way in a town that is constantly moving forward.

The film itself is designed to be a distant snapshot of what life was like in the city of broken dreams at that time in history, and that is what we see.

In classic Tarantino style, this movie is a long one. The story is slow to start, but that is not to take away from the quality of the film.

The characters’ dialogue, the jingles on the radio in the car, the outfits, all of it is what keeps you interested.

You genuinely feel as if you are in Hollywood with these actors. Tarantino does an excellent job with submerging the viewer in this time period, something that he is well-known for, and something he obviously strives for in his films. Tarantino created an excellent, genuine atmosphere for this particular film.

With total demand of the audience’s attention in the form of all the details in the film, Tarantino practices the easygoing form of cinema. The scenes flow with rhythm until the final act of the film itself.

The real story lies in the friendship of Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, as that is what we see through most of the movie.

This premise is also the theme of the movie itself – that being that it doesn’t matter if the camera lights are fading on someone as long as there is someone in that person’s life that the lights will never fade off. This friendship is a strong source of meaning throughout the film.

With Booth’s duties including driving Dalton around to his auditions and taking care of his home, it is evident to the viewer that the main point of the film is to elaborate on the point that the people behind you is more important than the people paying you.

Overall, this film is a must-see. It delivers the message of the film efficiently and precisely while also offering a “slice-of-life” for the era itself.

If the viewer can handle suspense until the final part of the film, they will enjoy it thoroughly.

I would personally give this film an 8/10.