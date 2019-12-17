Citizens rally for impeachment

By Lauren Ebben/Editor-in-Chief

Citizens of Amarillo joined a nation-wide rally in support of the articles of impeachment brought against President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives. This comes just one day before the House is set to vote on the two articles: one for obstruction of Congress and one for abuse of power.

On Dec. 17, citizens gathered in front of The Historic Federal Building, the location of U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry’s office, as a part of MoveOn, a nation-wide advocacy group and political action committee that connects with members of communities to organize rallies and start petitions. According to their website, nearly 600 rallies were held in support of the impeachment charges.

Jami Lyons, the organizer of the rally for Amarillo, said rally goers were there showing “support for the people who are going to vote for impeachment” and to protest against “the corruption in the government.”

Lyons said she searched for an existing rally in Amarillo for MoveOn but was unable to find one.

“Not wanting to sit by and continue to do nothing, I decided to take action where nobody else had. It’s about supporting the people in our government who are doing the right thing right now, upholding the Constitution.”

Marsha Orr, present at the rally, said she is “thrilled” so many rallies were going on.

“I think you gotta walk the walk. So it means something to me to get out and be active and not just sit and complain,” she said

Johnathan Urias, a student at WT who joined the rally, said there was a fear that Trump would not be impeached “because past attempts at impeachment did not end well.”

“Of course, that only happens because the American people won’t unify and we won’t rally against the government,” he said.

Orr said she believes Trump is a criminal.

“I don’t think he has any ethics or values,” she said, “He’s all about himself and that’s not what America is about.”

The House will vote on the articles of impeachment brought against Trump on Dec. 18. One or both articles need to pass by a majority vote in order for the impeachment process to move forward.