Graduates prepare to share; radiation therapy, mass media major to speak at spring 2019 commencement ceremonies

Danielle Brown and Stevi Breshears are the students chosen by Amarillo College officials to give speeches at this spring’s graduation ceremonies at the Amarillo Civic Center. Brown will speak at 3 p.m. and Breshears will speak at 7 p.m.

According to Brown, a radiation therapy major, the topic of her speech will be pushing through adversity. Breshears, a mass media major, said her speech will cover her time at AC, specifically, how getting involved has helped her to be successful.

Bob Austin, vice president of enrollment management, said the two were selected because they both “uniquely personify Amarillo College’s No Excuses philosophy” and represent perseverance and overcoming obstacles.

Even giving the speech itself will be an act of pushing through adversity for Brown. “Public speaking is not my thing but I wanted to take on this challenge,” Brown said. “I am honored to have been nominated by my director and to have been chosen.”

Since she took all of her classes online while living in Phoenix, Arizona, this speech will be Brown’s first time in Amarillo.

She said that while managing her time and being responsible for completing the online work and lectures in a timely fashion can be difficult, having good professors and being able to make classes fit in her schedule were a huge bonus.

“My instructors Tony Tackitt and Candy Hageber have been amazing and a huge support system for me,” Brown said.

Now having gained her second associate degree, Brown will go on to work as a radiation therapist at the University of Arizona Cancer Center at St Joseph’s Hospital starting May 20.

“During my time at AC, time management, perseverance and my skill set in therapy are important skills that I learned that will help me in my future,” Brown said.

Breshears said that it is humbling to have been chosen as the graduation speaker.

“There are thousands of students at AC. A good chunk of those graduate each semester. To be chosen out of all of those people to share my story is a really cool opportunity,” Breshears said.

Breshears credits her success at AC to her involvement with college organizations, “The clubs and organizations I’ve gotten involved with have helped me find a home at AC,” Breshears said.

With plans to attend West Texas A&M after graduating from AC, Breshears said that the opportunity to serve as the editor of The Ranger and being a part of Student Media has given her the chance to learn about newspapers, magazines, shooting video and taking photos. It also allowed her to take chances and see what works and what does not.

“One of the coolest things about AC is the hands-on experience you get,” Breshears said. “In the three years I’ve been at AC, I’ve been able to hone my skills using professional grade equipment which really gives me a head start in my education and my career.”

Danielle Brown