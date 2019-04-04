Students speak on helping the community

What have you done to make this community a better place?
“The only thing I can probably think of is just interacting and being more friendly and social with people. Just trying my best to make people’s lives happier when I talk to them.”Benny Loya, general studies
“I have volunteered at the adoptive center at PetSmart with animals, and I go to events with the Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and events for autism.”Angel Contrera, business
“I’ve helped volutneer hours at the Amarillo SPCA and the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo. I have also done a little volunteering at the Panhandle Humane Society, and I do continue to keep volunteering and see which areas need volunteering, or where they need it most.”Jodi Perdue, psychology
