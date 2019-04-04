Students speak on helping the community

What have you done to make this community a better place?

“The only thing I can probably think of is just interacting and being more friendly and social with people. Just trying my best to make people’s lives happier when I talk to them.” Benny Loya, general studies



“I have volunteered at the adoptive center at PetSmart with animals, and I go to events with the Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and events for autism.” Angel Contrera, business

