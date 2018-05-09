To legalize or not

By Joseph Horne:

Legalized marijuana is a subject that many continue to opine. Here comes another opinion.

Allow individuals the freedom to choose what one puts in their body to a great extent and hold individuals responsible for their behavior. Like alcoholic beverages, there should be some restrictions on when, where and who can consume marijuana.

Incarcerating a large number of citizens for what are often nonviolent crimes seems unfair and costly.

From my experience, there seem to be more violent incidents from people using alcohol than marijuana. It would be interesting to see data on how many vehicle accidents, domestic violence cases and assault charges caused by people using strictly alcohol versus people using strictly marijuana recreationally.

In many instances, people who use only marijuana seem to be in a more mellow state of mind than those who use alcohol recreationally. This is in no way scientific proof, but what has been your experience?

Lastly, marijuana tax revenue may be used to fix the potholes and other things in your city. Instead of prohibiting responsible users from partaking in a behavior that will never stop, let towns, cities and states tax legalize marijuana for revenue. States need to manage the use of marijuana with minimal federal overreach whether it be used for medical reasons, recreational or both. Reasonable checks can be implemented to hold people responsible and help manage legal marijuana use.