Students gain leadership skills

By Carter Hall:

The Texas Junior College Student Government (TJCSGA) held its state conference in Austin, Texas, April 5-8.

The four-day conference brought student government associations from across the state together to compete, attend workshops and gain leadership experience.

Eighteen Amarillo College delegates and two advisers took the eight-hour bus ride to attend the conference and meet with more than 400 students from other Texas community colleges.

“It kind of brings a new perspective as in, we are all college students, we are all trying to do the same thing, but we all came together and were there for one of our passions,” Genie Barcroft, a business administration major, said.

Students from six state regions attended and competed in nine events, including building a scrapbook, writing and producing a song and making a video.

This year, the AC SGA placed in three of the nine categories. Previously, AC’s SGA has won “Sweepstakes” for four years in a row, meaning they earned the most total points from all their categories.

“We spend hours on end with all of these competitions, and, no matter what school won these categories, I won with the amazing people I got to spend the weekend with,” Payton Nelson, a general studies major, said.

SGA members said they look forward to the state conference as an opportunity to gain knowledge and grow. “I feel like it was a huge learning experience overall, for my political career overall,” Moses Kumula, a history major, said.

As another year ends and students start planning for graduation, the conference attendees said they will always remember what they learned from SGA and going to state. “We have all grown as leaders with a dedication to succeed,” Nelson said.