New children’s center to be reviewed:

By Joseph Horne:

Officials at Amarillo College’s Hagy Center for Young Children are hoping to receive top marks from state officials.

Mary Clare Munger, the department chair for education and child development, said the goal is to attain a three-star rating from the State of Texas for compliance once they are assessed at the one-year anniversary mark.

The new Center is at full enrollment with approximately 75 children. “Half of the enrollment consists of AC students’ children and the other half are children of local families,” Munger said.

Tabitha Severn, a sonography major, has her almost 4-year-old triplets at the Hagy Center. She said other parents consider themselves lucky to have their children at the Hagy Center and say the service provided is excellent. “The Center is amazing, child accessible and kid-friendly,” Severn said. Severn said the smaller class size of less than 20 children allow for more individualized attention.

Linda Rangel, an AC substitute ESL teacher, enrolled her daughter when the facility first opened. Rangel said she likes how the caregivers at the Center teach and truly care for the children. “The people that work at the Hagy Center love their job and it shows,” Rangel said.

The facility was remodeled before the Aug. 7, 2017 opening. The Center received new carpet, paint, light fixtures, drainage system and recently installed custom security doors. Parents have commented on how clean, new and well-maintained the facility looks, Munger said.

The second Thursday of each month is scheduled for parent education classes offered at 7:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Subjects such as dental health and nutrition are presented to assist parents with up-to-date child care information. Rangel said she has attended all but one of the parent education classes.

Munger said the Center would continue to work hard for the people they serve in this community. She said they are striving to make a difference for local families and their children.

The Hagy Center located at 1301 Streit Drive on the AC Medi Park Campus. It is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.