The Deltaz return to AC:

By Joseph Horne:

California based blues-rock band The Deltaz, Ted and John Siegel, will put on a free student appreciation concert Friday, Feb. 9 at Amarillo College’s Concert Hall Theatre at 7:30 pm.

The concert is a welcome back for students and an opportunity to learn what the Creative Arts Community can offer. The Deltaz have performed for Panhandle PBS Yellow City Sounds Live and Yellow City Sounds Music Festival.

The Deltaz will have some repeat local fans returning to see them play again Friday. Stevie Breshears, a general studies major, really enjoyed their last visit to Amarillo. “I’m definitely going to this concert. I asked off from work specifically for it,” Breshears said.

The event is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted to help offset the cost of scholarships and training for the Matney Mass Media Program and AC Student Media.