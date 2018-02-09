Faculty recital, student art show to feature works based on common reader:

By Zakary Griego:

Amarillo College music faculty will be showcasing their talents once again in this years annual Faculty Recital starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb.10 in the Common Lobby Gallery.

The theme this year is “War and Peace”. The night will debut with The Common Reader Art Show, which features students art based on the Vietnam War novel “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien.

A pre-show will kick off the night, performed by the honor students of music at 5:30 p.m. The guests then move over to AC’s Concert Hall Theatre at 6 p.m. for the Faculty Recital, “War and Peace”.

Some of AC’s own will be performing, such as, soprano Mary Jane Johson, who is known globally for her talent. Dr. Diego Caetano, the winner of over 40 piano competitions, will also be performing.

Both the student art show and the Faculty Recital are free and open to the public.