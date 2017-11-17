Ground breaks on Palace project, construction of the long-awaited coffee shop now underway in Badger Den:

By Stevi Breshears:

Construction to transform the Badger Den on the Washington Street Campus into a Palace Coffee shop began at last on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The construction was originally projected to be completed before the fall semester of 2017, but construction was postponed so that the Hagy Center for Young Children on the Amarillo College Medi-Park Campus could be completed. After that, there was speculation that the coffee shop would be completed sometime before the end of the fall semester. Now, it seems as though Palace will be finished and open at some point during the 2018 spring semester.

In order for the construction of the shop to happen, the Badger Den will be closed. This means that any events scheduled to be held in the Den will have to be moved. However, the post office will still be open, as well as handicapped access on west side of the CUB and access to the elevator inside the building.

“I feel like it’ll be a good thing for students to be able to go get coffee anytime,” Justin Johnson, a business administration major, said. “It will also draw students down to the Burrow, where Student Life is located.”

The project is being completed by Chamberlain Contractors and is anticipated to be completed in the spring.