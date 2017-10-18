New iPhone calls for debate:

By Jordan Gipson:

The next new iPhones have been announced and the iPhone 8 and new iOS 11 operating system are now available; while preorders begin soon for iPhone X, but Amarillo College students have not been rushing to the store.

A lot of people have mixed feelings about the new iPhones. A primary concern is the price. The iPhone 8 starts out at $699; the iPhone 8 plus starts out at $799 and the iPhone X starts out at a whopping $999. “It’s really expensive I don’t feel like it’s worth $1000,” Darcy Mcmahon, a physical therapy major, said.

The high price makes sense to Liliana Hernandez, a business major. “You have to pay for quality. Although the price is outrageous, it has better security to protect your information that you put in.”

Vivian Woods, a political science major, disagreed. “I honestly feel like it’s going to flop,” Wood said. “Only iPhone people will buy it. It’s expensive and I’m cheap. Personally I like Androids better because you can get through the loopholes and you don’t need a lot of information to do stuff. With iPhones, you need to put in all of your information to do anything. I don’t want to have to put in all of my information for every move I make.”

Along with the new phones comes a software update. A few things have been added, changed and rearranged with iOS 11. The control center has a sleek new customizable look and iMessage has new features that make it easier to type using only one hand.

“I feel like sending gifs is easier with the update. It’s really nice looking and it makes things easier to get to,” Mcmahom said.

Another new feature of the update is the “do not disturb while driving” feature. When the iPhone believes its user is driving a car, it will turn off all notifications. It sends a message to the people trying to contact the phone owner informing them that he or she is driving. “I really like that they made the ‘do not disturb while driving’ feature because I feel like it will help a lot of people stay off their phones especially these days with all of the social media,” Hernandez said.

The iPhone 8 and 8 plus are available for purchase now and preorders for iPhone X begin October the 27th.