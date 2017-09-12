Beyond the Bookstore

By Luke Balderaz:

With the start of the fall semester, students of all majors need supplies for their educational endeavors. While many students use the on campus bookstore only for the purpose of buying their textbooks, so much more is offered. The Amarillo College bookstore sells many items that students can browse through between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Fridays.

“I’ve looked around the store for a while when I went to get my textbooks.” Steven Osburn, a mass media major, said.

The bookstore sells a lot of things in order to help students with almost anything that they could want or need for themselves or their parents.

“If I could have one thing from the bookstore I’d choose probably the most boring thing there. My mom has been wanting a bumper sticker and I don’t want to spend my own money.” Osburn said.

While bumper stickers are small, the store also carries larger items or items on the more expensive end for students wanting to purchase themselves a treat, a gif or maybe a new hobby.

“If I could have one thing for free I think I would probably choose one of the cameras they have behind the counter there,” Connor Marsh, a general studies major, said.

The AC bookstore also has an online store with more items. The online bookstore sells everything from ink cartridges to refurbished laptops to school supplies and all that falls in between, similar to the brick and mortar on campus.

“I’ve seen laptops, backpacks, shirts, Chapstick, USB sticks, art supplies and candy bars.” Osburn said.

Whether you are just stopping in to pick up a quick snack like a candy bar, a new book bag with space for your laptop, cellphone and all your accessories, or maybe to pick up a new shirt for your wardrobe the Amarillo College bookstore has much more to offer the students of Amarillo College other than just books, pens and pencils.