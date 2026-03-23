Review: Harry Styles makes epic comeback

By Genevieve Presley

Ranger Reporter

On March 6, Harry Styles made his long-awaited comeback with his fourth solo album “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.” Consisting of twelve tracks, “Kissco” marks the singer’s first project in five years, which is why fans have been eagerly counting down the days until its release, especially me.

From the very first listen of “Kissco,” I was immediately blown away by the new sound that Harry has developed. The production is incredible and there are nothing but good songs on it. I truly love every one, however the tracks I am most impressed by include “Coming Up Roses,” “Paint By Numbers” and “Aperture.”

“Coming Up Roses” is an extremely vulnerable love song about the uncertainty that comes with embracing a new relationship and living in the moment, regardless of whether it will last. This is evident in lyrics such as, “and everything seems to be comin’ up roses, but I’m scared if we’re both right does that mean we’re not aligned?” These words hold a really powerful meaning within them, with the phrase “coming up roses” itself representing the fact that despite the rising insecurities, things are still going well. The storytelling elements presented in this song are truly remarkable, instantly causing it to rank as one of my top favorites.

“Paint By Numbers” is a slow, melancholic ballad in which Styles reflects upon the pressures of fame and the frustration of having a public persona forced on him, described lyrically as being “stuck” with a tailored image. For me personally, when I first heard the song it made me think of his journey from the One Direction days to now being a solo artist. It seems to also be a reflection about his bandmate Liam Payne’s struggles with fame, especially the lyric “you’re the luckiest,oh the irony, holding the weight of the American children whose hearts you break.” I honestly believe this is one of the best songs Harry has ever written and there was not a single moment when I was not completely astonished by it.

As the album’s lead single, “Aperture” sets the scene for the album in a deeply vivid way. Throughout the song, Styles uses the word “aperture” as a metaphor for letting light in along with emotional transparency, demonstrating a shift from Harry’s previous work and a change in perspective. These themes in particular also contribute to the visual aesthetic of the album, which resembles the interface of a camera, making it seem as though the fans are getting a look into the lens of Harry’s personal life through this captivating album. As a long time fan of his since the very beginning, I admire that attention to detail.

On release day, “Kissco” shot straight to number one on the US iTunes chart, with “Aperture” previously charting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. I expected this album to be worth the wait and I absolutely love it. Harry Styles has amazed me yet again, and I cannot wait to see what he does next.