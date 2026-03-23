Review: “Scream 7” slices, dices, serves up a horror feast

By Zoe Hughes

Editor-in-Chief

The seventh entry in the franchise might reasonably be expected to limp into theatres, clutching its side and wheezing about “legacy.” This is not the case with “Scream 7.” This is no tired sequel shambling toward the graveyard. It’s a full sprint, knife raised, meta jokes locked and loaded, and it may well be the sharpest the series has ever been.

In an era when horror franchises often feel embalmed rather than alive, “Scream 7” feels electric. The film understands the assignment: be scary, be smart and, above all, be fun. It doesn’t just check those boxes; it stabs through them.

And at the center of it all is Neve Campbell, once again embodying Sidney Prescott with the quiet strength and steel-spined resilience that have made her the soul of this franchise. Sidney isn’t just a “final girl.” She’s the blueprint. The heartbeat. The reason the series has endured while others faded into straight-to-streaming obscurity. She is not a victim; she is a survivor.

Her absence in “Scream 6” was deeply felt; that installment had its thrills, but without Sidney, something elemental was missing. “Scream 7” restores that balance. Campbell slips back into the role effortlessly, reminding audiences why Sidney Prescott remains one of horror’s most iconic scream queens. When she’s onscreen, the movie hums differently.

There’s also a quietly devastating emotional note that longtime fans will feel in their bones: Sidney naming her daughter after her late best friend, Tatum Riley. It’s a small detail, but a powerful one, a reminder that beneath the masks and mayhem, this series has always been about trauma, survival and the people we carry with us. It’s heartbreaking in the best way.

And of course, we must discuss the reigning queen of bangs and book deals: Gale Weathers. Gale is not just a character; she is an institution. An icon. A walking, talking masterclass in ambition and perfectly timed one-liners. The film knows exactly how much the audience adores her, and it wisely leans in. Gale remains sharp, fearless and fabulously self-aware. We don’t just like her. We love her.

Without spoiling a single twist (because this movie thrives on surprises), it’s safe to say the creative team knows exactly what audiences show up for. Yes, there are callbacks. Yes, there’s commentary on the state of the horror genre. And yes, Ghostface once again proves that cardio and choreography are a lethal combination.

And there are the kills.

Let’s talk about the kills, vaguely, reverently and with zero specifics. They are inventive. They are brutal. They are staged with wicked timing. This may boast the best kill sequences the franchise has ever produced. Not just because they’re shocking, which they are, but because they’re imaginative. There’s craftsmanship here. No throwawayslaches. No filler. Just a chef’s kiss execution. Horror, plated beautifully.

The film’s tone remains one of its greatest strengths. The script crackles with self-awareness, skewering modern horror tropes and sequel fatigue while gleefully participating in both. It’s a delicate balance, but the movie handles it with confidence.

There are also delightful surprises in the ensemble. When Ana Camp appears onscreen, one audience member couldn’t help blurting out, “Aca-scuse me,” a loving nod to Camp’s scene-stealing turn in Pitch Perfect. It’s that kind of moviegoing experience: tense one second, giggling the next.

Visually, the film leans into shadows and tight framing, amplifying that classic “Scream” paranoia. Doorways feel ominous. Phones feel threatening again. Even silence carries weight. The direction builds suspense patiently, proving that even after seven films, this franchise can still make a simple ringtone sound like a death knell.

Perhaps most refreshing is how unapologetically bold the film feels. Rather than playing it safe, it swings big. It understands that audiences don’t come to “Scream” for restraint; they come for audacity. And audacity is delivered in spades.

By the time the credits roll, viewers may find themselves doing something rare for a long-running franchise: wanting to immediately rewatch it. Not just to dissect clues but to relive the ride.

Seven films in, “Scream” is not gasping for breath. It’s sharpening the blade.

With Sidney back where belongs, Gale still ruling the room and a fresh round of gasp-inducing set pieces, “Scream 7” does not just honor its legacy, it elevates it. It screams. We cheer. And horror fans get a new movie that doesn’t merely live up to the hype, it slices straight through it.